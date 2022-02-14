I’m currently studying market microstructure, and I’m wondering how much liquidity market maker can provide. Of the all liquidity available, how much of them are from market makers? Almost all of them?

And secondly, do they actually manipulate the market? For instance, since they have all of the order informations, they could just front run or make the price higher when they see large demand, or they could just accumulate buy orders before a bull run which they knew would happen before hand, or conversely, they could prevent a bull run from happening by making limit order book asymmetric, sell wall being much thicker. Do they actually do these?