So I am in the process of completing my taxes on Turbotax and I am confused with the following. I am under Federal Review section where I am presented with the following question:

Let's double-check the amount you received Based on the tax information you entered and your combined adjusted gross income of XXXXX, you and <mySpouseName> are eligible for a third stimulus payment of $2800. Does this match the amount on Letter(s) 6475 for you and <mySpouseName> ? Yes No

I am married filing jointly my return and my spouse has a ITIN number since she is not eligible to work in the United States based on her visa status.

Question #1: I don't understand why the software is not recognizing this and still counting my spouse to be eligible. Since I am the only one who received $1400 last year, when I selected No , it asked me to enter the amount I received, when I entered $1400 , it's adding $1400 in my tax refund which I don't think is correct. The only way to avoid this situation I believe is to answer yes to above question but that is also not true since I didn't get $2800 amount in total. What should I do in this situation?

Question #2: Should I wait for the letter 6475 from the IRS? I can't access it on my online account on the IRS website.

Question #3: My first child was born in October last year and the turbotax is counting $3600 child tax break for me. However, based on the Recovery Rebate rules mentioned here, I should be able to claim my child for third EIP as well. But none of the software I used thus far are taking into this account. Am I understanding this correctly that I should be able to claim additional $1400 for my newly born child last year?