1

So I am in the process of completing my taxes on Turbotax and I am confused with the following. I am under Federal Review section where I am presented with the following question:

    Let's double-check the amount you received 
   
    Based on the  tax information you entered and your combined adjusted gross income of XXXXX, you and 
<mySpouseName> are eligible for a third stimulus payment of $2800.
        
        Does this match the amount on Letter(s) 6475 for you and <mySpouseName> ?
        
        
        Yes 
        
        No

I am married filing jointly my return and my spouse has a ITIN number since she is not eligible to work in the United States based on her visa status.

Question #1: I don't understand why the software is not recognizing this and still counting my spouse to be eligible. Since I am the only one who received $1400 last year, when I selected No, it asked me to enter the amount I received, when I entered $1400, it's adding $1400 in my tax refund which I don't think is correct. The only way to avoid this situation I believe is to answer yes to above question but that is also not true since I didn't get $2800 amount in total. What should I do in this situation?

Question #2: Should I wait for the letter 6475 from the IRS? I can't access it on my online account on the IRS website.

Question #3: My first child was born in October last year and the turbotax is counting $3600 child tax break for me. However, based on the Recovery Rebate rules mentioned here, I should be able to claim my child for third EIP as well. But none of the software I used thus far are taking into this account. Am I understanding this correctly that I should be able to claim additional $1400 for my newly born child last year?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.