I live in the US and am a US resident for tax purposes. However I am originally from the UK and I have an account there. This is an account with very little money in it. At most there has been $5000 in it over the past several years. A more typical balance is $1000, but never anywhere near $10,000. I therefore know I do not need to fill out an FBAR, although I do acknowledge this account on schedule B.

My question is, do I need to declare the very small interest that this bank account makes each year on my US taxes? The foreign account receives no income, only money I move there myself.