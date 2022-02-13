I have a very basic understanding of Present Value of a Perpetuity.
Present value = Amount / interest
I have 2 questions below:
(a) Suppose that the annual interest rate is 10%. What is the value of a perpetuity that pays $30 every year from the beginning of next year?
(b) Suppose that the annual interest rate is 5%. What is the value of a perpetuity that pays $100 every other year from the beginning of next year?
According to the formula PV = 30 / 0.1 = $300 and PV = 100 / 0.5 = $200
But the questions have "beginning of next year"? what does this mean? How can i calculate the value of a perpetuity of these 2 questions?