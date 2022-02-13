0

It seems all credit builder accounts (e.g., Chime, Varo Believe) require direct deposit. Why should it make a difference on how the money is put into the account?

Improve this question
New contributor
DAV is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

DAV is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.