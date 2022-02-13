My friend passed away Jan 15, 2022. I was notified this week by the custodian of the will, that I am named in the will as beneficiary of all my friend's General Electric Stock.

I was told that shortly before my friend died, he signed a form, from General Electric and had it notarized. I don't know if he signed a Transfer of Stock form or a transfer on Death form. Either form should prevent the stock from going thru probate.

The custodian of the will was present when the form was notarized, but has no idea what form was signed only that it had to do the with General Electric Stock. The custodian does not know if my friend has a broker or if my friend dealt directly with GE. The custodian has idea how many shares of Ge Stock there are .

How can I find out