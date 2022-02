According to an actual TaxSlayer return, a taxable income of $152,585 (on 1040 line 15) comes to a federal tax owed (1040 line 16) of $30,575.

I've calculated it many ways, and according to the 2021 tax brackets, it should actually be $30,641.

Up to $86,375 of income, the tax owed is $14,751. After that, the rate is 24%, and (($152,585-$86,375) x 24%) + $14,751 = $30,641.

What am I missing?

2021 Tax Brackets $9,950 $40,525 $86,375 $164,925 $209,425