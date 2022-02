Is there a way to find the final sale of home for non real estate professionals?

I have found the mortgage and deed from my county's registry of deeds but neither show the actual sale price. The mortgage shows the amount that was lent but it does not include any down payment made by the buyer. Furthermore, the deed shows the buyer and seller involved in the transaction and some history about the property but nothing about price.

Is there a public record for the actual sale price of a property?