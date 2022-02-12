I live in California. I have 3 accounts - Trading, Traditional IRA and Roth IRA. I moved $6000 (IRA limit) from my Trading account to Traditional IRA, and then I intended to move this amount to Roth IRA, i.e. simple backdoor Roth IRA that I do any year I have money. However I seem to have made a mistake and this amount from traditional IRA back to my Trading account instead of the Roth IRA account. Now I can no longer make an IRA contribution as the account says that I have already done it for the last year. Did I just lose this amount in terms of moving it to my Roth IRA? Will I still have to pay taxes on it?