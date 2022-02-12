0

I live in California. I have 3 accounts - Trading, Traditional IRA and Roth IRA. I moved $6000 (IRA limit) from my Trading account to Traditional IRA, and then I intended to move this amount to Roth IRA, i.e. simple backdoor Roth IRA that I do any year I have money. However I seem to have made a mistake and this amount from traditional IRA back to my Trading account instead of the Roth IRA account. Now I can no longer make an IRA contribution as the account says that I have already done it for the last year. Did I just lose this amount in terms of moving it to my Roth IRA? Will I still have to pay taxes on it?

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.