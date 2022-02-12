I make regular contributions to my HSA through my employer payroll, which is reported in my W2 at the end of the year. I also occasionally make contributions from my bank account up to the annual max, which is reported in 5498-SA.

My health insurance also makes a monthly deposit to my HSA, which is not included anywhere in my W-2 but is included in the 5498-SA. Where on my tax return do I report these amounts?

For example:

$3,300 HSA contribution through payroll

$2,000 contribution from my bank account

$1,800 contribution from my insurance to the HSA

Where do I report these on the 1040? (I'm especially confused by the $1,800 contribution).