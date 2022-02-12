Hi I have below sample data for a stock.

Last column of data tells whether corresponding trade is eligible to update last price of stock or not. If 'Y' then it should update, else trade should be skipped. I don't have any other details about this data. I want to know, in general (not specific to any particular exchange's rules) what could be the various reasons because of which a trade is not an eligible to update last price of a stock. I searched for any existing information on net but failed miserably.