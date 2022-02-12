My understanding (a bit oversimplified, ignoring inflation etc.) is:

I do nothing with my money: Variance is 0, expected return is 0.

I put my money in ETFs: Variance is positive, expected return maybe 6%.

Now my question is: If I am willing to increase the variance further, what is the maximum expected return?

One idea would be to use leverage by taking a credit (say with 4% interest rates) and use it to buy ETFs.

From other questions I learned that there are leveraged products for ETFs, however there (of course) also losses are leveraged, so it is not directly clear what the expected return is.

TLDR What is the maximum expected return of investment if the variance can be arbitrary? Is beating ETFs even (statistically / historically proven) possible accepting a higher variance? What is the expected return of leveraged ETFs (considering that also losses are leveraged)?