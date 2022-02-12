A portfolio consists of two (long) assets £100 million each. The probability of default over the next year is 10% for the first asset, 20% for the second asset, and the joint probability of default is 3%.

Estimate the expected loss on this portfolio due to credit defaults over the next year assuming 40% recovery rate for both assets.

1)£19 million

2)£22 million

3)£30 million

4)None of the above

Which is correct answer?

My attempted answer:

Computation of weighted average default probability = £100,000,000 × 0.1 + £100,000,000 × 0.2 + £200,000,000 × 0.3 =36,000,000/400,000,000= 0.09

So the expected loss on both portfolio is £200,000,000 × 0.09= £18,000,000 = £18 million

But there is additional information which states that 40% recovery rate for both assets.

Now, how to incorporate this additional information to compute the correct answer?