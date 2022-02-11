My employer provides 401k and I opened a 401k with Fidelity in September. I have been contributing to the 401k since. Recently, I logged into my account and my user profile on Fidelity is showing a totally different name, address, phone number, and email for the same username and password. When I opened it back in September it was showing showing correct information.

I contacted fidelity immediately and they said that they would fix it. Since they didn't do anything ( they didn't get back to me), I also tried name change request on their website but they replied saying they denied the request (since name change requires, court order, marriage license or other documents)

What should I do here? I have substantial fund & I am afraid that I will lose the money.

For reference