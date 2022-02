I want to impose limit on my Amex account where I have 4 cards atm. That is let's say I want limit to be 5000 USD per month and when any card will spend 4000 USD than none of the cards should be allowed to spend 1001 USD that month. I called Amex and this is not possible, they don't allow self imposed limit on main card and only on "other users" card's and each limit is per card...

Is there a way to achieve this with other credit card in the US? Thanks!