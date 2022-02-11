0

I would like to start a portfolio of assets which I don't have to manage day to day.

I don't have a specific savings goal in mind but have a number of scenarios where I might want to withdraw money.

E.g:

  • In 3 years there is a 20% chance I would want to sell $10k worth of assets
  • In 10 years there is 50% chance I would want to sell all the assets

Is there any sensible way to calculate what share of my portfolio should be in low/medium/high risk investments?

Is there any tool that allows me to visualize:

In 10 years there is a 90% probability that my savings will be worth more than x.

Improve this question
New contributor
user115620 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 1
    A mutual fund is a pool of investments shared by multiple people. IT sounds like you just want a portfolio, not necessarily a "mutual fund", correct?
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago
  • @DStanley yes, I just don't want to invest in stocks directly
    – user115620
    1 hour ago

Your Answer

user115620 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.