Hi so I have a sugar daddy that’s just asking for full name and email for mobile deposit is that a scam ?

New contributor
Raven is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • 2
    In and of itself, no. But it's likely just the first step laying the groundwork for a scam.
    – chepner
    2 hours ago
  • 1
    Please read this: money.stackexchange.com/tags/sugar-daddy/info
    – Ben Miller - Remember Monica
    2 hours ago
  • 1
    He is only asking for a full name and email so far... @chepner is right, proceed with extreme caution on this, or better yet, don't proceed at all
    – Flats
    2 hours ago
  • Step one of a scam is building trust, so the more absurd/suspicious requests that come later are accompanied by a feeling of "no harm came from the first six requests".
    – ceejayoz
    1 hour ago

