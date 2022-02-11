Hi so I have a sugar daddy that’s just asking for full name and email for mobile deposit is that a scam ?
2In and of itself, no. But it's likely just the first step laying the groundwork for a scam.– chepner2 hours ago
1Please read this: money.stackexchange.com/tags/sugar-daddy/info– Ben Miller - Remember Monica2 hours ago
1He is only asking for a full name and email so far... @chepner is right, proceed with extreme caution on this, or better yet, don't proceed at all– Flats2 hours ago
Step one of a scam is building trust, so the more absurd/suspicious requests that come later are accompanied by a feeling of "no harm came from the first six requests".– ceejayoz1 hour ago