I have a sugar daddy that’s just asking for my full name and email for mobile deposit. Is that a scam?
6In and of itself, no. But it's likely just the first step laying the groundwork for a scam.– chepner7 hours ago
2Please read this: money.stackexchange.com/tags/sugar-daddy/info– Ben Miller - Remember Monica7 hours ago
2He is only asking for a full name and email so far... @chepner is right, proceed with extreme caution on this, or better yet, don't proceed at all– Flats7 hours ago
2Step one of a scam is building trust, so the more absurd/suspicious requests that come later are accompanied by a feeling of "no harm came from the first six requests".– ceejayoz6 hours ago
In order to send you mobile payments all he needs is your phone number. Services like Zelle work well with just this and I don't know much about "sugar daddy'ing" but I suspect he already has your number.– Matthew4 hours ago
Almost certainly a scam. Best case it is solicitation for prostitution. Either way, stay away from "Sugar Daddy" arrangements. Don't let your greed cloud your judgement.
Don't believe me? Search this site for "Sugar Daddy" and find any question that was answered that it was anything but a scam. It is right up there with "Nigerian Prince" with red flags of a scam.