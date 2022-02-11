I know this is going to sound strange to a lot of people, but I have a website whose entire purpose is to allow random strangers to send money into my PayPal account. They receive absolutely nothing in return, apart from bragging rights (their username gets put on a leaderboard of sorts).

If it sounds nonsensical or dumb, it's because it is; consider it a social experiment of sorts. Why would anyone actually do it is beyond me, but it happens. In fact, the reason I am asking this question is because my balance is beginning to grow and grow.

I've not set up a company behind this; the account the money is going into is a personal one.

How do I explain/classify this revenue to the tax man?