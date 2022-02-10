Last year (2020), I contributed for the first time to a traditional IRA from my savings, without knowing it would be non-deductible due to my 401k contributions.
I think I read that I can withdraw my non-deductible contributions before April 2021 without having to pay a penalty.
- Is that correct?
- Do I need to provide some documents to the company managing my IRA?
- Do I need to file something special with my tax return, or is it just as if the IRA never existed?
- Should I do something else than withdraw it?