Last year (2020), I contributed for the first time to a traditional IRA from my savings, without knowing it would be non-deductible due to my 401k contributions.

I think I read that I can withdraw my non-deductible contributions before April 2021 without having to pay a penalty.

  • Is that correct?
  • Do I need to provide some documents to the company managing my IRA?
  • Do I need to file something special with my tax return, or is it just as if the IRA never existed?
  • Should I do something else than withdraw it?
2
  • 2
    Last year was 2021, April 2021 has passed long time ago. Are you sure about your timeline?
    – littleadv
    4 hours ago
  • 1
    Also, have you considered backdoor Roth conversion instead?
    – littleadv
    4 hours ago

