I am a German employee (German citizenship, living and working in Germany, no connections to the US) of a NASDAQ-listed company and have received stock options (more exactly RSUs, Restricted Stock Units) for the company. Am I eligible for Tax Treaty Benefits according to the treaty between the US and Germany (https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-trty/germany.pdf)?
1what taxes are you required to pay in the US and why?– littleadv2 hours ago
@littleadv: none that I know of, but that's part of my problem - logic tells me that I won't have to pay US taxes when selling these shares, but tax laws are not always logical...– rob742 hours ago
1Generally RSU grants are held through brokerages who are well aware of all the potential complexities. Have you been asked for a W8/W9 form?– littleadv1 hour ago
@littleadv: unfortunately my company is only providing a website/app ("Global Shares"), and to sign up for that I have to specify if I want to claim Tax Treaty Benefits. The app's support only told me that I won't be able to change this setting later - both they and my company's HR department are taking the position that they are not allowed to offer me tax advice, and to ask my tax advisor. I don't have one, but one colleague I asked talked to their tax advisor, and they couldn't provide a definite answer either...– rob741 hour ago
I'm not a tax advisor either :) I'd suggest that you say that yes, you do want to claim treaty benefits. The tax treaty provides that you only pay taxes on your proceeds/gains in Germany (article 12(5) for gains and article 15 for grants)– littleadv1 hour ago