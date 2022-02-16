The bounty expires in 7 days . Answers to this question are eligible for a +50 reputation bounty. draw more attention to this question. . Answers to this question are eligible for areputation bounty. rob74 wants toto this question.

I am a German employee (German citizenship, living and working in Germany, no connections to the US) of a NASDAQ-listed company and have received stock options (more exactly RSUs, Restricted Stock Units) for the company. Am I eligible for Tax Treaty Benefits according to the treaty between the US and Germany?