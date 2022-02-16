1

I am a German employee (German citizenship, living and working in Germany, no connections to the US) of a NASDAQ-listed company and have received stock options (more exactly RSUs, Restricted Stock Units) for the company. Am I eligible for Tax Treaty Benefits according to the treaty between the US and Germany?

    what taxes are you required to pay in the US and why?
    – littleadv
    Feb 10 at 17:52
  • @littleadv: none that I know of, but that's part of my problem - logic tells me that I won't have to pay US taxes when selling these shares, but tax laws are not always logical...
    – rob74
    Feb 10 at 18:01
    Generally RSU grants are held through brokerages who are well aware of all the potential complexities. Have you been asked for a W8/W9 form?
    – littleadv
    Feb 10 at 18:08
  • @littleadv: unfortunately my company is only providing a website/app ("Global Shares"), and to sign up for that I have to specify if I want to claim Tax Treaty Benefits. The app's support only told me that I won't be able to change this setting later - both they and my company's HR department are taking the position that they are not allowed to offer me tax advice, and to ask my tax advisor. I don't have one, but one colleague I asked talked to their tax advisor, and they couldn't provide a definite answer either...
    – rob74
    Feb 10 at 18:21
  • I'm not a tax advisor either :) I'd suggest that you say that yes, you do want to claim treaty benefits. The tax treaty provides that you only pay taxes on your proceeds/gains in Germany (article 12(5) for gains and article 15 for grants)
    – littleadv
    Feb 10 at 18:28
I'd suggest that you say that yes, you do want to claim treaty benefits. The tax treaty provides that you only pay taxes on your proceeds/gains in Germany (article 12(5) for gains and article 15 for grants)

