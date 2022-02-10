0

I'm using 2021 version of Free File Fillable forms (FFFF).

I'm on form 8863, Education Credits, Page 2

I'm on lines 25 and 26.

I check NO on these lines, and enter $4000 on line 27 to take the non-refunable education credits.

Upon hitting save or "do the math" the software won't save the NO checks on lines 25 and 26, and it deletes the $4000 I put on line 27.

I filed an issue report with FFFF on about Feb 5th. Heard nothing back. (I had searched the defect list to assure this problem has not yet been reported). Last year I took this education credit no problem on FFFF.

