Is there an easy way in GnuCash to add an Account Code column to the Trial Balance report?

The manual states that reports reports are sorted by Account Code, and, indeed, this is how our accountant expects them: Chart of Accounts

However, I don't see that as a listed option, and nor can I seem to figure out how to modify the trial-balance.scm file in order to do so.

advTHANKSance.