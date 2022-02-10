I learned that big participant can’t afford to use market orders because they’d get slippages, so they only use limit orders.

But I found it really contradictory that, they use limit orders meaning they’re liquidity providers because limit orders itself is liquidity, and the idea that they can’t get their limit orders filled when they don’t have enough liquidity of the other party, is common.

Do those large participants actually consume or take other party's limit order(liquidity of the other party)??