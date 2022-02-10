Suppose that the current stock price is $100, the exercise price is $100, the annually compounded interest rate is 5 percent, the stock pays a $1 dividend in the next instant, and the quoted call price is $3.50 for a one year option. Identify the appropriate arbitrage opportunity and show the appropriate arbitrage strategy.

My attempted answer:

The stock pays a $1 dividend in the next instant means it is trading at ex-dividend price of $100. Its Black, Scholes option price should be $4.88 but it is trading at $3.50 which is less by $1.38. In such a scenario, trader will purchase the call at $3.50 and 1) exercise it at once in case of american option and holds the stock till expiry of validity time.

2)In case of European option and either square off the position or exercise the option at the time of expiry. If the market is efficient enough, call price will change directly as the delta changes.