  1. Suppose that the current stock price is $100, the exercise price is $100, the annually compounded interest rate is 5 percent, the stock pays a $1 dividend in the next instant, and the quoted call price is $3.50 for a one year option. Identify the appropriate arbitrage opportunity and show the appropriate arbitrage strategy.

My attempted answer:

The stock pays a $1 dividend in the next instant means it is trading at ex-dividend price of $100. Its Black, Scholes option price should be $4.88 but it is trading at $3.50 which is less than $1.38. In such a scenario, trader will purchase the call at $3.50 and exercise it at once. If the market is efficient enough, call price will change directly as the delta changes.

