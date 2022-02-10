Consider the historical P/E ratio of Prosus N.V. ADR (OTC markets: PROSY):

(source: https://ycharts.com/companies/PROSY/pe_ratio)

(source: https://www.gurufocus.com/stock/PROSY/data/pe-ratio)

Observations:

At the end of March 2021, the P/E ratio to suddenly dropped from 40+ to around 25.

At the end of September 2021, the P/E ratio suddenly dropped from 15+ to less than 7.

As far as I can tell, there was no abrupt change in the stock price over the past year:

(source: Google)

What happened in the first and third quarters of 2021 that cause the P/E ratio to drop sharply?