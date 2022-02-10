0

Issue : Business Rule IND-454 - If RefundableCTCOrACTCAmt in the return has a value greater than zero, and [ Schedule 8812 (Form 1040), MainHomeInUSOverHalfYrInd or BonaFidePRResidentInd is checked ], then it must not be greater than the sum of Schedule 8812 (Form 1040), [(QlfyChildIncldUnderAgeSSNCnt multiplied by 3600) and (QlfyChildOverAgeSSNCnt multiplied by 3000)].

Issue : Business Rule S8812-F1040-005 - Schedule 8812 (Form 1040), QlfyChildUnderAgeSSNCnt must be equal to the number of dependents with EligibleForChildTaxCreditInd checked in the return.

Starting with the 2nd issue, match the number of Eligible for Child Tax Credit children in your 1040 with the number of children on form 8812.

For the 1st issue, the total refundable child tax credit should not exceed the total on form 8812.

