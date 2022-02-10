Issue : Business Rule IND-454 - If RefundableCTCOrACTCAmt in the return has a value greater than zero, and [ Schedule 8812 (Form 1040), MainHomeInUSOverHalfYrInd or BonaFidePRResidentInd is checked ], then it must not be greater than the sum of Schedule 8812 (Form 1040), [( QlfyChildIncldUnderAgeSSNCnt multiplied by 3600) and ( QlfyChildOverAgeSSNCnt multiplied by 3000)].

Issue : Business Rule S8812-F1040-005 - Schedule 8812 (Form 1040), QlfyChildUnderAgeSSNCnt must be equal to the number of dependents with EligibleForChildTaxCreditInd checked in the return.