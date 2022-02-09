-3

I recently posted on fb in a group that helps people out, basically people donate to you for whatever you need, food, rent, etc. I feel like this is a scam, but am a little unsure So, this woman reached out, and offered to help pay off my credit card, as thats what I had posted about, she's been very nice, normally you can spot a scammer by how they type, but she has very good English, and honestly talks like everyone else I know, using "lol" and stuff like that, her fb seems real, lots of pictures, and a few public posts, such as a birthday fundraiser and all, she wants to give me her account and routing numbers so I can pay off the credit card, she did ask me to buy a steam gift card for "her nephew" which was the first red flag I've seen, so I was thinking it'd be like a "I help you, you help me, we both win" thing, she's not pushy or blowing my phone up or anything, as scammers normally do to people, it seems like a "trust building scam" I recently heard about, but wanted other opinions to be dure

Improve this question
New contributor
Kaitlyn Johnson is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • 5
    Yes, it's a scam. It's unlikely the account number she's giving you is hers, which is why she doesn't want to be associated with any withdrawal from the account. (Assuming the bank even allows a withdrawal.) She gets the gift card paid for by the real owner of the account, and you never hear from your "benefactor" again.
    – chepner
    2 hours ago
  • Exactly what @chepner said above. Your gut instinct is right, be thankful you caught on before you gave anything to her! Because you would never see it again...
    – Flats
    2 hours ago
  • I just went ahead and blocked and reported her, thank you!
    – Kaitlyn Johnson
    1 hour ago

Your Answer

Kaitlyn Johnson is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.