I recently posted on fb in a group that helps people out, basically people donate to you for whatever you need, food, rent, etc. I feel like this is a scam, but am a little unsure So, this woman reached out, and offered to help pay off my credit card, as thats what I had posted about, she's been very nice, normally you can spot a scammer by how they type, but she has very good English, and honestly talks like everyone else I know, using "lol" and stuff like that, her fb seems real, lots of pictures, and a few public posts, such as a birthday fundraiser and all, she wants to give me her account and routing numbers so I can pay off the credit card, she did ask me to buy a steam gift card for "her nephew" which was the first red flag I've seen, so I was thinking it'd be like a "I help you, you help me, we both win" thing, she's not pushy or blowing my phone up or anything, as scammers normally do to people, it seems like a "trust building scam" I recently heard about, but wanted other opinions to be dure