I often have to find transactions by account, e.g. I want to find when transactions for "Auto:Fuel" in my credit card account.

If I'm in my credit card register and do "Find Transaction", "Account", "matches any account", and select "Auto:Fuel" as the account, Search Results doesn't contain any transactions.

However, if I do Find specifying "All Accounts" it does find the transactions. I'm confused because the help page for Find says "The All Accounts option performs a search where accounts selected in the Choose Accounts dialog will only return results that match in both accounts" which sounds like it should be more selective than just specifying "Account". I want to understand what's going on so I will be able to do more complicated transaction finds.