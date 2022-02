I am reconstructing the limit order book on Binance. I get a snapshot at a particular time and update this snapshot based on the updates for each level that come every 100 ms from the exchange. Most of the time my reconstructed depth chart looks normal:

but at some points it begins to look like this

Can somebody tell if the limit order book can sometimes look like in the second picture, or it is impossible (perhaps there is an error in how I reconstruct the LOB)?