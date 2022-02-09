Assuming this is not a correction of excess contributions, which is handled differently, but which you didn't say, your numbers don't suggest, and if it were it should have included allocable earnings:

Yes, (normal) distribution from Roth of amounts up to your contributions (treated as taken first), at any time (even before age 59.5 or exception, or before 5 years) is nontaxable. However, if early and thus 'nonqualified' you do have to report it on form 8606 part III to show its nontaxability; see the instructions here (also downloadable in PDF, go up one level at the top of the page or to https://www.irs.gov/forms-instructions where the form is also available).

Amounts converted from a trad IRA or rolled-over from a trad (non-Roth) empployer plan, which were subject to normal tax at the time converted or rolled-over, are also distributable without normal tax, but they are accounted separately on 8606, because if they are early and within 5 years of the conversion/rollover they are subject to the 10% additional tax, see pub 590-B at Additional Tax on Early Distributions and its link to Appendix C.