Don't forget that a new neighborhood can take a very long time to build out. One near me built a handful of phases, lost their developer, took several years to find another, and finally finished building over 10 years after they broke ground on the first home. If they waited to collect dues until everything was finished, the HOA wouldn't have been able to maintain any of the amenities and would have gone bankrupt. Not to mention, many HOAs carry debt from the loans that were used to run utility lines, build roads, etc. No lender would have lent them money if it was going to be years before they had any ability to start repayment.

A lot of these HOA expenses are essentially invisible, especially during the early stages of a neighborhood buildout, so I completely understand how it feels like you're paying for nothing. If you're curious about what exactly is going on, get a copy of the previous year's budget from your HOA board (most locales require them to be available to members on request). You'll be able to see all sorts of expenses that you probably haven't thought about before.