I would like to have clarity about the taxation on the returns from "FCNR deposit with forward contract".

Almost all (at least private) banks in India have this product in various names. IDFC First Bank has "Max Returns FD", Indusind Bank has "Rupee Multiplier".

Irrespective of the name, the theme of the deposit is as follows: We(as customer) give money in INR and put it in deposit with a fixed-term(5 years). The bank converts the INR amount into its equivalent USD and keep it as principal of the deposit. Also, bank promises to give a "forward rate" for USD after 5 years.

At maturity, the total corpus in USD(Principal + Interest earned) is multiplied by the "forward rate" promised by the bank.

Here is an illustration of such a contract:

Principal (INR): 100,000

Principal (USD @74.53): 1,341.74

Tenure: 5 years

Maturity Amount(USD) with interest @3.25 P.A: 1,579.84

Forward rate: Rs.87.99/USD

Maturity Amount: INR 1,39,010

Total Returns: INR 39,010

All the Banks, offering such product, say that total returns are tax-free as it is earned in NRE Account.

However, in my view, the total returns can be divided into 2 components:

Interest (3.25% P.A): Tax-free Premium due to forward contract.: Probably, there would be tax payable on this portion of earning.

Can someone clarify if the complete returns will be tax-exempted in this case?