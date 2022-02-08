I need help understanding how/where to enter the 2nd year's worth of the 3 year spread of tax on 2020's coronavirus 401k withdrawal. How do you file the 2nd and 3rd year? The first year I got 2 1099R's for portions of the $100k I withdrew. I elected to spread it across 3 years. Do I use the orgininal 1099R's for entering each of the 3 years?