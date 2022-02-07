What does this mean ?

Issue : Business Rule X0000-005 - The XML data has failed schema validation. cvc-complex-type.2.4.a. Invalid content was found starting with element PayerNameControlTxt . One of {"http://www.irs.gov/efile":CorrectedW2GInd, "http://www.irs.gov/efile":CalendarYr} is expected.

The following information may help you determine the form at issue: Field/Xpath: /efile:Return[1]/efile:ReturnData[1]/efile:IRSW2G[1]/efile:PayerNameControlTxt[1]

I BELIEVE IT MEANS THE W2G FORM IS MISSING THE YEAR, BUT I DON'T SEE ANYWHERE TO CORRECT. THE IRS WEB SITE DOES NOT HELP.