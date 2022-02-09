What's the APR for this in combination with the Balloon Payment of 6525 USD?

As shown here, the sum of the discounted cash flows equals the loan amount.
Assuming the periodic payments end in month
n and the balloon is paid in month
n + 1.
With
s = present value of loan
m = periodic repayment
r = periodic rate
b = balloon payment
n = number of periodic payments
∴ b = ((1 + r) (m + (1 + r)^n (r s - m)))/r
and m = (r ((1 + r)^(1 + n) s - b))/((1 + r) ((1 + r)^n - 1))
To have the balloon paid at the end of the 5th year, assuming the interest rate is nominal 2.29% compounded monthly
s = 24951.82 + 374.28 = 25326.10
r = 2.29/100/12
n = 5*12 - 1
b = 6525
m = (r ((1 + r)^(1 + n) s - b))/((1 + r) ((1 + r)^n - 1)) = 349.893
So 59 monthly payments of $349.89 followed by $6525 at the end of month 60.
Confirmed by the site in the earlier link, (with slight rounding difference)
n m + b = 27168.71
and the total interest paid is
n m + b - s = 1842.61
To calculate the equivalent monthly rate
x
s (1 + x)^60 = n m + b
∴ x = ((n m + b)/s)^(1/60) - 1 = 0.00117119
So the equivalent APR is
12 x = 1.4% compounded monthly
Note, if the balloon payment is to coincide with the final periodic payment the formula for
s can be slightly modified (with a final
n instead of
n + 1)
s = (m - m (1 + r)^-n)/r + b/(1 + r)^n
∴ m = (r ((1 + r)^n s - b))/((1 + r)^n - 1)
n = 60
m = 344.384
x = 0.00118305
APR = 1.42% compounded monthly