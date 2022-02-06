Your social security benefit is calculated based on the 35 highest payed years of your career. So if you have fewer than 35 years of work history, those years count for 0. So working some extra years will only help in that case. If you slow down your work shortly before retirement and make less than you were making before, it may or may not increase your final benefit (depending on whether you have 35 years in which you made more than you are now), but the worst case is that it does nothing to increase your benefit. It won't reduce the benefit.