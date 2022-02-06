1

I have heard that

  1. our Social Security payment is largely dependent on our wages for the last few years we work
  2. but I have also heard that if you earn more money, it is not going to make your Social Security payout amount go down -- it will only make it go up

So for example, for simplicity,

  1. let's say a person work from age 42 to 52, with a wage of $200,000 per year.
  2. however, at age 52, he decided to take it easy and just work at an easy job, and earn $50,000, until the age of 62

Then does his Social Security payout amount get affected by the 10 years of low wages? What if it is not 10 years but 5 years? In any case, would the payout be a higher amount if he didn't didn't work those years at a wage of $50,000?

Improve this question
1

Your social security benefit is calculated based on the 35 highest payed years of your career. So if you have fewer than 35 years of work history, those years count for 0. So working some extra years will only help in that case. If you slow down your work shortly before retirement and make less than you were making before, it may or may not increase your final benefit (depending on whether you have 35 years in which you made more than you are now), but the worst case is that it does nothing to increase your benefit. It won't reduce the benefit.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.