I have heard that
- our Social Security payment is largely dependent on our wages for the last few years we work
- but I have also heard that if you earn more money, it is not going to make your Social Security payout amount go down -- it will only make it go up
So for example, for simplicity,
- let's say a person work from age 42 to 52, with a wage of $200,000 per year.
- however, at age 52, he decided to take it easy and just work at an easy job, and earn $50,000, until the age of 62
Then does his Social Security payout amount get affected by the 10 years of low wages? What if it is not 10 years but 5 years? In any case, would the payout be a higher amount if he didn't didn't work those years at a wage of $50,000?