This is related to a previous question (link).

We frequently sell items on PayPal for which there are no receipts, or which it would be terribly burdensome to save receipts. For example:

Children's shoes, which we've bought secondhand, that we have sold again. Original price may have been $60-80, we bought for $30, used, and sold for $20. We don't have the original receipt because we weren't the original buyer.

Clothing we bought many years ago that was worn by both of our children and then sold several years later. Original price may have been $50, and we sold for $20. We did not save the receipt for that long.

We usually make many of these sales over the year, and they often add up to over $600. Knowing that we will receive an 1099 for our sales like this in 2023 (for tax year 2022), what is a good plan for proving the sales were personal items sold at a loss?

Is a spreadsheet we maintain showing our best estimate of the original price and the resale price good enough should we be unlucky enough to be audited?