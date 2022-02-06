0

Suppose a company is listed in a stock , by issuing share 1000000 from it 20% unused equity , rest 80% is hold by the promoter , if i hold 100 share from it , what percentage of company i own ?

Improve this question
New contributor
Asit Purohit is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Your title says one share, your question says 100... please edit to clarify and to explain if/why the number-held / totals-shares * 100 is not the percentage you're looking for?
    – TripeHound
    14 mins ago

Your Answer

Asit Purohit is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.