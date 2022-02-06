A taxonomy element that provides the meaning for a fact. For example, "Profit", "Turnover", and "Assets" would be typical concepts.

https://www.xbrl.org/guidance/xbrl-glossary/

How many xbrl concepts in the specified company?Call it in a company with sec's api.

https://data.sec.gov/api/xbrl/companyfacts/CIK0001318605.json

#python code import requests import json cik='1318605' url = 'https://data.sec.gov/api/xbrl/companyfacts/CIK{:>010s}.json'.format(cik) headers = { "User-Agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/95.0.4638.69 Safari/537.36" } res = requests.get(url=url,headers=headers) result = json.loads(res.text) data = result['facts']['us-gaap'] concepts = data.keys() len(concepts) 552

There are 552 official xbrl concepts in tesla 's financial statements.Replace the cik with 320193 ,we get 486 ,it means that there are 486 official xbrl concepts in apple 's financial statements.Different company use different official xbrl concepts in their financial statement.I have find the webpage where we can search xbrl concept :

https://xbrlview.fasb.org/yeti/resources/yeti-gwt/Yeti.jsp#tax~(id~174*v~7350)!net~(a~3474*l~832)!lang~(code~en-us)!rg~(rg~32*p~12)

It do not tell the total numbers.How many offical xbrl concepts in all listed companies?