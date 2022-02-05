0

I found that it could be like this:

If we take out our Social Security at the age of:

62      $2000 / month
70      $4000 / month

and I calculated that it is assuming we live to age 78, then the total payout amount are the same.

However, does that mean, let's say if we live to age 95 or 100, then if we start taking money out at age 62, then we only have $2000 / month from age 78 to 100, while if we starting doing it at age 70, then it is $4000 / month from age 78 to 100? That's quite a bit of life style difference with double the amount of money.

However, God forbids, for somebody who start taking it out at age 70 but lives to age 72 or 73, that means they save up all their life for social security, and they can only take it out for 2 or 3 years?

It seems a bit of gambling... is it so? (the word "security" has a "safety" meaning, but it doesn't go too well with the "gambling" idea).

In a sense, all insurance could be considered "gambling" in the sense that the ROI has an element that you don't have control over. Annuities (such as SS) are just a form of insurance policy that protects you against the risk of losing your income when you get too old or infirmed to work.

In the spirit of the question, I'd say no. What you buy with your contributions is more than just the payout, it is the transfer of that risk to the Government that you might outlive your money/earning potential. That is pretty much guaranteed with Social Security, so it is indeed a sure bet as long as the program remains solvent.

If you take such a narrow interpretation of "gambling" to mean any financial transaction that involves risk, then pretty much EVERYTHING you do is a gamble. You take a job and you don't get the pay raises you expect. You buy a house that might go down in value.

The important thing here is how it is relevant to any decisions you might make. Are you planning to opt out of social security somehow? If not, what does it matter?

