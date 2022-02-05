I found that it could be like this:

If we take out our Social Security at the age of:

62 $2000 / month 70 $4000 / month

and I calculated that it is assuming we live to age 78, then the total payout amount are the same.

However, does that mean, let's say if we live to age 95 or 100, then if we start taking money out at age 62, then we only have $2000 / month from age 78 to 100, while if we starting doing it at age 70, then it is $4000 / month from age 78 to 100? That's quite a bit of life style difference with double the amount of money.

However, God forbids, for somebody who start taking it out at age 70 but lives to age 72 or 73, that means they save up all their life for social security, and they can only take it out for 2 or 3 years?

It seems a bit of gambling... is it so? (the word "security" has a "safety" meaning, but it doesn't go too well with the "gambling" idea).