Today, while I was preparing my 2021 tax, I was checking my 401k account and shocked that my account is empty. Somebody sold my ETF holding and transferred out on Sep 01 2021. It's Saturday, nobody answers my call, would I be able to get my money back? would this affect my 2021 tax?

I haven't checked that account for quite a while, at least 1 year, I didn't enable Two-Fold Authentication (as my last visit, it's 2FA enable, still not as I'm writing this post). Anyone has username and password and logged in.