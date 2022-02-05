0

I recently changed jobs and am in the process of rolling over my 401(k) to my standard brokerage account where I have a number of rollover IRAs. This time, however, I have both a 401(k) to Traditional IRA rollover but also $400 in a Roth 401(k), which is new to me.

I'm stuck on how to proceed, due to what I see are the options available and the following roadblocks:

  • From what I can tell, I am not eligible to open a Roth IRA (MAGI is too high).
  • I am under 59 1/2 and the account is less than 5 years old so I can't take a penalty free distribution.
  • My new employer's plan does not allow Roth 401(k) rollovers or contributions.
  • It does not appear that I can keep the money in my current account unless I keep both the 401(k) and Roth 401(k) together, which I prefer not to do.

With the small amount, I'm not worried about having to pay something to the IRS for this, but with all of the variables at play, I feel the wrong first step will result in penalties otherwise avoided. Additionally, my Roth 401(k) has an $11 loss at this point, so there's no growth.

Any suggestions of how to proceed? Thanks!

Your income may be too high to make a new deposit into a Roth IRA, but that is not what you are trying to do. Regardless of your income, you are allowed to create the new account to either receive Roth conversions, taking funds from a traditional pretax IRA and converting them to Roth or in this case, receiving funds from a Roth 401(k). The receiving broker should be more than happy to provide you with the paperwork and instructions on how to accomplish this.

