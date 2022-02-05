Open the url in browser:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1318605/000156459021004599/tsla-10k_20201231.htm

Click Sections button on the left upper side,it shows that there are 8 statement on the webpage:

But i can only find 5 statements on the webpage:

Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Operations Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

All the following Parenthetical statements can't be found.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Parenthetical) Consolidated Statements of Operations (Parenthetical) Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity (Parenthetical)

Where are the tesla's Parenthetical statement then ?