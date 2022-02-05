0

Open the url in browser:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1318605/000156459021004599/tsla-10k_20201231.htm

Click Sections button on the left upper side,it shows that there are 8 statement on the webpage:

enter image description here

But i can only find 5 statements on the webpage:

Consolidated Balance Sheets
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

All the following Parenthetical statements can't be found.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Parenthetical)
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Parenthetical)
Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity (Parenthetical)

Where are the tesla's Parenthetical statement then ?

Improve this question
New contributor
showkey is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

showkey is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.