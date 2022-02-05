Open the url in browser:
https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1318605/000156459021004599/tsla-10k_20201231.htm
Click
Sections button on the left upper side,it shows that there are 8 statement on the webpage:
But i can only find 5 statements on the webpage:
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
All the following
Parenthetical statements can't be found.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Parenthetical)
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Parenthetical)
Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity (Parenthetical)
Where are the tesla's Parenthetical statement then ?