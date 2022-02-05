Over the years I've seen similar questions come up and with an easy way to run a test, here's what I did.

I never carry a balance month to month, but learned that balances on one's accounts don't distinguish between paid in full each month vs an ongoing balance. e.g. New charges of $5,000 every month look the same as if one were paying $100/mo toward this debt and struggling to stay current. I got into the habit of paying in full before the statement was cut. This worked for a time, until one card statered to report the balance not at statement time, but at month end. So, a bill cut on the 15th, due on the 10th, was now getting paid in full on the 29th, along with all new charges made. This kept our (my wife and I share most accounts) scores in the 825-850 range depending on the method and bureau reporting. Now for the experiment -

Each year, in December, my yearend donations add to over $10,000. This gave me a chance for a controlled single ping to my credit report. I left $12K as a balance for 12/31 and paid it in January. Total usage was still only 13%, but the impact was a full 26 point drop. Nearly all of it was recovered as the end of January zero balance was reported and I expect it to tick up a few more points in the months to come.

This image, edited to get dates/score showing on one graphic, reflect what Credit Karma shows me as reports from TransUnion and Experion. Elsewhere, Synchrony, the bank Amazon store card uses for billing, gives me a VantageScore 4.0 as 844 with no impact at all from my experiment. A flat lie for the past year.

In general, there's no benefit to the 820+ score vs anything above 800 or so. Articles I read use 740-750 at the line of "Excellent Credit" with some suggesting 800 or higher is "exceptional". Do your own research on this. This answer is targeted towards those who are close to the next level, for whom a 20 point difference gets them from fair to good or good to excellent. Since credit utilization has no memory, it's wise to view scores before getting a new mortgage or car loan a few months ahead to see if it's worth the effort to improve the score a bit.