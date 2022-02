Let's say I have a long put and it's Friday. I still think it has good potential to move down but I just want to be protected over the weekend in case the trade goes against me drastically because of some news so I make it into a long put spread for the weekend.

Does it make sense to sense to unwind and sell to close the protection part on Monday so it's a long put again or should I just keep it as a long put spread? What's the typical thought process of using spreads this way?