To keep numbers simple, suppose in 2021 I rented out 1 vehicle which was purchased at the beginning of the year and exclusively used for Turo (car rentals).

Earnings were $10,000. The vehicle accumulated 20,000 miles.

The standard mileage rate is 58.5 cents per mile, but since the renters were the ones paying for gas, I obviously can't use that figure. The linked document also mentions:

For automobiles a taxpayer uses for business purposes, the portion of the business standard mileage rate treated as depreciation is 26 cents per mile for 2022

So is this the magic number? Can $5,200 be deducted for depreciation and on top of this can I deduct expenses for oil changes, new tires, etc?

