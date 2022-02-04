Problem

I have a Roth IRA that I setup as a teenager. I contributed in my teens and early 20s, then focused on my 401k and personal accounts; I picked back up investing in the Roth IRA my late 30s.

My understanding is that I can withdraw any money I invested in the Roth IRA at any time without penalty, but that I cannot touch growth.

I would like to know how much money I can withdraw without penalty.

Attempted Solutions

So far, I have come up with the following ideas that have been unsuccessful:

Contact my brokerage for help

My account was with Schwab, then TD Waterhouse, then TD Ameritrade, then Fidelity. I may have gotten one wrong or skipped a few. In short, my current brokerage has minimal history, and my brokerage from my initial investments is long gone. Fidelity recommended that I look at past tax statements

Tax Statements

I looked at my previous tax statements and found contributions from 2019, 2020, and 2021. There were no contributions before that going back to 2007, and I have lost my tax information from pre-2007. The total from 2019+ is 9% of my account balance, so I know I'm missing a lot.

Google

Hey, it was worth a shot. I hoped the government might have a spiffy portal like they do for social security, but did not find anything.